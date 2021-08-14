Roger D. Damelio, 65, best known as Rocky, entered into peaceful rest at his residence on Tuesday, Aug.10, 2021, with his pocket beagle Abby by his side.
Rocky was born in Phillipsburg, N.J. on July 19, 1956, to the late Albert M. Damelio and Esther M. (Anderson) Damelio.
Rocky leaves behind two beautiful, loving daughters, Heidi J. Damelio of Mifflinburg, Katlyn A. Damelio of West Palm Beach, Fla.; one unique grandson, a special niece Tina Anderson, both caregivers of Rocky; and five beautiful granddaughters, and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
Also surviving are one brother, Kenneth E. Damelio of New Colombia, Pa., and one sister, Barbara D. Gemberling of Winfield, Pa.
Preceding him in death are two brothers, Terry Embleton of New Jersey, Andy J. Damelio of Millmont, and two sisters, Ruby Anderson of Millmont, Debra Swineford of Middleburg.
Rocky graduated from Mifflinburg Area High School and SUN Area Vo Tech in 1974.
After graduating, he pursued his career working at Poloron Homes in Middleburg and Penn Lyons Homes in Hummels Wharf, Pa., until he established his own business, Damelio's Electrical Service in 2005 until his retirement in 2016.
Rocky was an avid fisherman, loved to hunt, play guitar, ride motorcycle, tell funny stories, attend cookouts, perform martial arts and instruct those who had an interest in it. He enjoyed his time working and traveling with Davy Jones of "The Monkees,’ and being with his family and friends.
He just recently spent a week in Florida with his youngest daughter and grandson celebrating his 65th birthday, which he labeled his best birthday ever.
Rocky's funeral will be held Friday, Aug. 27, at the Mifflinburg Church of a New Life, 8700 Buffalo Road, Mifflinburg, a walk-thru visitation will be from 11 to 12 p.m. followed by a memorial service presented by Pastor Butch Woolsey at noon. Followed by Rocky's last ride "motorcycle style" to his final resting place at the Lincoln Chapel Cemetery, 2350 Paddy Mountain Road, Millmont, where he will reside with his late parents. A picnic-style luncheon will follow.
A Benefit Jam will be provided in September in Honor of Rocky called "Rock the Mountains" starting at 4 p.m. on Sept. 18, with a rain date of Sept. 27, located at 239 Myrtle Lane, Millmont. Rocky's benefit will offer a fish fry, and Rocky's famous seafood soup. We ask that you bring a covered dish. There will be a Chinese auction with some amazing items.
To share in Rocky's online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut Street, Mifflinburg.