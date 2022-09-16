Roger D. Hendrickson, 60, of Milton, died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at his place of residence in Milton.
He was born May 18, 1962, in Bloomsburg, a son of Darlis (Hendrickson) Keiser.
Roger attended Milton High School.
He married Charlotte Hovenstine in 1979 and had three sons, Thomas Scott of Milton, Korey Scott of Erie and Seth Scott of Mifflinburg. He also has a daughter, Julijona in California, and a son, Troy in Milton.
Roger was a free spirit and traveled all over the country selling RVs. He recently worked at Milton Trans until he became ill.
Roger had a passion for learning about antiques, especially clocks which he spent a lot of time repairing for many happy customers.
He chose to be cremated and will have his ashes scattered in the White Deer creek where he loved to fish.
Roger is survived by his girlfriend, Joan of Milton; his four sons and daughter, four grandchildren, his brother and sister-in-law, James and Carlene Hendrickson of Milton; and sister Cathy Johnson of Loris, S.C.
He was preceded in death by his parents, many friends, and relatives.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Cancer Society.