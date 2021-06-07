Roger G. Catherman, 72, of Selinsgrove, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, June 6, 2021, at his home.
He was born March 3, 1949, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Milford J.G. and Margaret (Casner) Catherman. On March 13, 1971, he married the former Donna “June” Nace, who survives. Together they celebrated 50 years of marriage.
Roger attended Mifflinburg High School and served honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He previously worked for Asplundh Tree Expert Company and later Allenwood Rental where he retired in 2013 as a truck driver. Roger was currently working for Penn Township doing road maintenance.
He was a life member of the DH&L Fire Company where he served multiple positions with the Ambulance, Fire Company and Fire Police through the years. Roger was also a member of the Kratzerville Fire Company, VFW Post 6631 and American Legion Victory Post 25, both of Selinsgrove, the Central District Volunteer Fire Association and the Pennsylvania Sheriff’s Association.
Roger enjoyed hunting and auto racing. He spent time as a pit inspector, flagger and drove the water truck for both the Selinsgrove and Clinton County Speedways.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Timothy G. Catherman, of White Hall; one daughter and son-in-law, Peggy Ann and Peter Jarvis, of Barto, Pa.; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Ricky and Joyce Catherman, and Wayne and Charlene Catherman; two sisters, Charlotte May Catherman, and Connie Ann Reich; one stepbrother, John Catherman; four grandchildren, Tyler Curley, Izzy Catherman, Jonathon and Courtney Jarvis; and one great-grandson, Huxley.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by one son, Philip Catherman; one brother, Milford Catherman; one sister, Patricia Kobiels; and one daughter-in-law, Alicia Catherman.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, and again from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Zions Church of Kratzerville, 4106 Route 204, Kratzerville, where a funeral will be held at 11 a.m.
Burial with full military honors will follow in the church cemetery.
If friends so desire, memorial contributions in Roger’s name may be made to DH&L Fire Company, 713 Bridge St., Selinsgrove, PA 17870.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, 106 S. Second St., Lewisburg.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.