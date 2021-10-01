Roger G. Herman, 66, of Heister Valley Road, Richfield, passed away Thursday evening, Sept. 30, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born Oct. 19, 1954, in Columbia, Pa., a son of the late Roger and Mettie (Eveler) Herman. He attended Dallastown schools and on June 2, 1974, married the former Jean M. Hopkins who survives.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1972 to 1976. Roger was employed in the oil fields in west Texas for 10 years and following that was employed by the Federal Bureau of Prisons from where he retired.
Roger was an avid fisherman and gardener. He loved animals and had a firm faith in his God.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter, Jennifer McNier and her companion Larry Delancy who was also Roger’s best friend; a son, David Herman and his companion Adelynn Shiffer; six grandchildren, Tieranny (Jeremiah) Rodgers, Aaron (Isabella) McNier, David McNier, Hailey Sawyer, Karleah Herman, and Alana Herman; and six siblings, Samuel Eveler, Larry Eveler, Tadd Schnetzka, Nanci Blevins, Carol Herman, and Linda Herman.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Barry Eveler.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 11.
Burial with military honors accorded by the Middlewest Veterans Honor Guard will be in Hummels United Methodist Church Cemetery, Middleburg.
Contributions to honor Rogers memory may be made to the Perry County SPCA, 379 Sugar Run Road, Millerstown, PA 17062.
The family suggest casual attire.