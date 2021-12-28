Roger H. Lauver, 64, of Mount Pleasant Mills, passed away suddenly in his home Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.
Roger was born Jan. 14, 1957, to the late Roy V. Lauver and Nancy Knouse.
Roger is survived by his wife, Glenda D. Lauver, whom he married Dec. 22, 1981; his brother, Lenny Lauver; and his sister, Trudy Lauver; his daughters, Saprina, Lena, Europina; and sons, Joshua, Philip, and Matthew. Also, 18 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Herbert Lauver.
Roger enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1974, where he proudly served his country until he was honorably discharged in 1978.
In his younger years, he enjoyed competitive racing. Roger was the owner/operator of Roger’s Repair Shop in Mount Pleasant Mills, where he was a certified inspection mechanic from 1983-2005. He then worked as a boiler technician for the PA State Hospital, and retired from the Selinsgrove Center. He spent his retirement hosting picnics and fishing events for family, friends, and neighbors. Roger knew what Eternal Life was — living for others! He preferred others above himself.
He followed the Message of the Lord Jesus Christ through the ministry of Rev. William Marrion Branham. He attended services at Rexmont Christian Fellowship in Rexmont, Pa. He truly believed Hebrews 13:8.
There will be no viewing. A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, in Dressler’s Ridge United Methodist Church Cemetery, Mount Pleasant Mills, with Brother Jonathon Sanger officiating. Military honors will follow.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.