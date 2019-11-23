Roger J. Reitenbach Jr., 63, Mifflinburg

Roger J. Reitenbach Jr., 63, of 6653 Buffalo Road, Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 6:13 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born Aug. 3, 1956, in Lewisburg, a son of Rachel (Aikey) Lohr, of Lewisburg, and the late Roger J. Reitenbach Sr. On Feb. 26, 2007, he married the former Donna L. Dreher, who survives.
Roger was a 1974 graduate of Mifflinburg High School, where he excelled on the wrestling and football teams.
He was a member of the Church of Christ in Christian Union, Lewisburg.
Roger was owner and operator of Reitenbach Construction, and earlier in life worked for Gene Lloyd Masonry.
He played and umpired fastpitch softball for many years. Roger enjoyed camping with his family, watching his grandchildren play sports, fishing, and was known for his great sense of humor.
Surviving in addition to his wife and mother, are one son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Jennifer Herrold, of Elysburg; two daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa and Roger Baskin, of Mifflinburg, and Tanya and Doug Lilley, of Paxinos; two brothers, John Reitenbach, of Williamsport and Rich Reitenbach, of Mifflinburg; one sister, Lena Baumer, of Lewisburg; six grandchildren, Brenna, Maci, Cassie, Emma, Christopher and Samantha; three great-grandchildren, Addison, Bentley and Braelynn; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jacqueline Lease; and his stepfather, John Lohr.
As per Roger’s request, services will be conducted privately at the convenience of his family.
Funeral arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
