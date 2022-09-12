Roger “Pork” J. Walter, 77, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 6:25 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at his residence.
He was born May 8, 1945, in New Berlin, a son of the late Elmer and Ellen (Walker) Walter. On July 1, 1967, in Troxelville he married the former Marian E. Norman, who survives.
He was a graduate of Mifflinburg High School Class of 1964.
Roger worked in the maintenance department of the Mifflinburg School District for 28 years. Following retirement, he worked part-time for John Griffith helping to maintain his properties in Mifflinburg.
Roger attended Trinity Lutheran Church, Cowan.
He enjoyed working on his “57” Chevy truck, collecting toy trains and spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife Marian, are one son and daughter-in-law, Scott N. and Amy L. Walter of Mifflinburg, three grandchildren, Britiney and husband Adam Rykacewski of Mount Joy, McKenna and husband Benz Pornkimpolrat of McLean, Va., Daytona Walter of Mifflinburg; one great-grandson, Jaxyn Rykacewski; one sister, Shirley Johnson of Lewisburg; and two sisters-in-law, Mary Sizer of Mifflinburg, Margaret Walter of Beavertown.
He was preceded in death by three sisters, Rosella Walter, Julia Staub Spickler, Margaret Boyer; three brothers, Richard Walter, Donald Walter, Larry Walter.
Family and friends are invited to the visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Adamo Funeral Home, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg, where the memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. with Rev. Glen Souder officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Roger’s memory may be sent to Trinity Lutheran Church, 2599 Church Road, Mifflinburg, PA 17844, or St. Jude’s, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or the Mifflinburg Community Ambulance No. 14, 104 Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.