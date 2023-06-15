Roger L. "Hippie" Moyer, 69, of Port Ann, passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Geisinger, Lewistown.
He was born Oct. 8, 1953, in Lewistown, a son of the late Paul G. and Pauline (Keister) Moyer. On Sept. 12, 1970, he married the former Terry A. Knepp who survives.
He had been employed by Wilt Ford in Middleburg until its closing and, from then until present, operated Moyer's Garage in Port Ann.
Roger attended the Beavertown God's Missionary Church and was a member of Lodge 619 Free & Accepted Masons, Middleburg, the Scottish Rite Consistory, Harrisburg, and the New Berlin American Legion.
He enjoyed going to the cabin in Canada as well as going to Florida. He also enjoyed cattle and attending auctions and sales. Earlier in life he was in racing in both the Selinsgrove and Port Royal tracks and followed his nephew, Paul Moyer in racing.
At Kentucky Fried Chicken, his order was always three wings and a biscuit. He also got joy from his cats, Peanut and Bruce and his dogs, Shorty, Dozer, and Mollie, but his greatest joy came from his grandsons.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 52 years are a son, Roger L. Jr. of Port Ann; grandsons, Simon J. Moyer and Brady N. Moyer and Roman Miller whom he considered a grandson.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Jimmy Moyer and Paul G. Moyer Jr.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 19, at Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by a Masonic Memorial Service at 8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Beavertown God's Missionary Church, 1693 Creek Road, Middleburg, with the church ministry officiating.
Private burial will be in the Troxelville Union Cemetery.
Short notice sale bills will be coming.