Roger V. Wiest, Esquire, 80, of Sunbury, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Nottingham Village.
He was born July 20, 1940, in Dalmatia, a son of the late Nelson E. and Elda I. (Martz) Wiest.
Roger was an attorney and founding partner of the law firm of Wiest, Muolo, Noon, Swinehart & Bathgate.
He was married Dec. 7, 1968, in Kulpmont, to the former Adeline V. “Babe” Varano who preceded him in death July 31, 2007.
Roger graduated from Mahanoy Joint High School in 1958, where he lettered for three years in football and was co-captain on the 1957 team. He also lettered for four years in basketball and lettered in the initial years of the embryonic track program.
He graduated from Ursinus College in 1962, where he lettered in basketball, football and track. Roger suffered a serious knee injury in his sophomore year in football which essentially ended his running back career. He was an honorable mention all-conference fullback in the Middle Atlantic conference in his sophomore year.
Roger graduated from the Dickinson School of Law in 1965 obtaining an LLB. He was in the upper 10th of his class and was a member of all three honor societies: The Law Review, for academic achievement; The Moot Court Board, and National Moot Court Team for Advocacy Skills.
While in law school he clerked for the Honorable R. Dixon Herman in the Court of Common Pleas of Dauphin County, then the Commonwealth Court. He served his alma mater, Line Mountain School District, as Solicitor for 34 1/2 years. He also served as Solicitor for various municipalities including Lower Mahanoy, Washington, Upper Mahanoy, Zerbe, Shamokin and Rush townships.
He was a member of First Reformed United Church of Christ, Sunbury; Tall Cedars of Lebanon, Sunbury Forest No. 65; Herndon Lodge No. 702, Susquehannock Hunters, West End Fire Association, Americus Hose Company, A.A.S.R., Northern Masonic Jurisdiction, Valley of Harrisburg; North American Hunting Club, National Rifle Association, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Sunbury Grouse Club, Mendix Investors, II; Bernie Romanoski Hall of Fame, Pennsylvania Bar Association, and Northumberland County Bar Association.
Surviving are two children and their spouses, Kimberly V. Fenton and husband Jeffrey of Toms River, N.J., and Roger V. Wiest II and wife Wendy of Sunbury; seven grandchildren, Jeffrey Fenton Jr., Gregory Fenton, Olivia Fenton, Caroline Fenton, Reagan Wiest, Gwenth Wiest, and Skyler Wiest; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, William Harvey Wiest and L. Jack Wiest.
There will be no viewing. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at First Reformed United Church of Christ, Second and Chestnut streets, Sunbury, with Pastor Lynn Schmoyer officiating.
Entombment will be private.
In lieu of flowers contributions in Roger’s memory may be made to First Reformed United Church of Christ, Second and Chestnut streets, Sunbury, PA 17801 or the NRA.
Arrangements are by the Olley-Gotlob Funeral Home, 539 Race St., Sunbury.