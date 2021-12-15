Roger William Camp Sr., the most patient, caring man you’ve ever met, passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Bayhealth Kent Campus. He was 78.
Born March 4, 1943, in Beavertown, Pa., Roger met the love of his life, Marie, on July 5, 1966, and married her just 34 days later. They recently celebrated 55 years of blissful marriage and shared a connection unlike any other.
Roger was a Vietnam veteran that proudly served in the United States Army and fought during the Tet Offensive as a Sgt., 3rd Squadron, in the 17th Air Calvary. Upon his return home, he worked for 30 years as a Production Manager at Monsanto (Kenilworth, N.J.) and CT Film (Harrington, Del.). After retirement, he started his own small business to help others. He was recognized as Kent County’s No. 1 Handyman in a local publication, which tickled him.
Roger’s biggest joy in life was spending time with family and friends and he took a great deal of pride in each of them and their accomplishments. He was an avid hunter, who eviscerated a wide variety of unassuming prey over the years, much to their dismay. He attended Maranatha Baptist Church and enjoyed watching NASCAR races on Sunday with his hunting club friends.
Roger is survived by his soulmate, Marie (Kurilko) Camp of Dover, Del.; children, Roger and Kate Camp of San Francisco, Gary and Kristin Camp of Wilmington, Del., and Kathy and Bert Balinski of Middleburg, Pa.; brother, Ronald Clark and Jean Camp, and sister, Phyllis Reich, of Beavertown; grandchildren, Emily, Riley and Greyson Camp, Lily and Olive Camp, and Matthew and Jennifer Balinksi. He held dear in his heart his sister-in-law, Josephine (Kurilko) Konrad, husband Joseph KonradvSr., nephew Joseph KonradvJr. and niece Julia Konrad.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Jay and Faye Camp; his brother, Glenn Camp; and nephew, Glenn Camp.
The family will receive friends at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road, Dover, Del., from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21. Services will follow at 7 p.m. Face masks will be required. All who choose not to wear face masks or are unable to attend may watch the livestream on Torbert Funeral Chapel’s website: https://www.torbertfuneral.com/
Burial will be held in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, Del. at 2 p.m. Jan. 4.
If preferred, contributions can be made to Make-A-Wish of Philadelphia, Delaware & Susquehanna Valley, at 5 Valley Square, Suite 210, Blue Bell, PA 19422 (online at https://bit.ly/3m5bh35).
Letters of condolence may be sent, and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com