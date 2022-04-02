Roland C. Golder, 87, Dover

Roland C. Golder, 87, of Dover for the past 52 years, formerly of Danville, entered into rest at 7:15 a.m., Friday, April 1, 2022, at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehab, Sunbury.
He was born March 12, 1935, in Danville, a son of the late Stewart E. and Martha Mae (Roup) Golder. He was married to the former Jane Willis, who preceded him in death May 16, 2007.
Roland and Jane were married on Nov. 20, 1955, in the Covington Baptist Church.
Roland grew up on a farm in Anthony Township near White Hall, Pa. He became a truck driver soon after high school and continued with both local freight and long halls, until he retired from St. Johnsbury Trucking, Harrisburg.
He was a life member of the Whitehall Baptist Church.
Roland was an avid hunter, enjoyed motorcycling and camping in his motorhome with his family and friends and, after retiring, spent his winters in Florida.
Roland enjoyed collecting and restoring antique tractors and cars; loved repairing most any vehicle on wheels, mowing lawn, raking leaves, and plowing snow with is John Deere garden tractor. He was a member of the Williams Grove Historical Steam Engine Association.
Surviving are two brothers and sisters-in-law, Donald and Violet Golder of Milton, and Leon and Sheri Golder of Corning, New York; one sister and brother-in-law, Dolores and Robert Ferguson of Watsontown; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one son, Scott Willis.
Family and friends are welcome from 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, April 9, at Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Rd., Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 11, with Pastor Marc Snyder officiating.
Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Danville.
