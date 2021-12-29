Roland R. Duke, 90, of Mifflinburg, departed this life at 5:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital to a world where he will suffer no more.
He was born Aug. 9, 1931, in White Deer Township, a son of the late Harrison F. and Catherine L. (Elliott) Duke. On Oct. 27, 1951, at the Mifflinburg Nazarene Church, he married the former Josephine E. Wert, his wife of 70 years who survives.
He was the father of two sons, Curtis and his wife Donna, and Craig who was tragically killed in 1982. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Jason, Sarah, Tarri, Brandi, and Mindi and their spouses, 13 great-grandchildren, six brothers and sisters, Carl, Frank, Eugene, Nancy, Beverly, and Miriam; as well as brothers and sisters-in-laws, nieces and nephews.
He spent his life working with furniture. He retired from Yorktowne as a supervisor. Earlier in life he worked for Pennsylvania House Furniture and McClure Furniture. Upon retirement Roland would spend time with his brother Carl refinishing furniture.
In his spare time he loved making things with his metal and woodworking machinery. If you needed any tool or advice on how to make anything "Just ask Roland."
He was a longtime member of the Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene serving as usher for many years.
Due to the pandemic there will be no public viewing. Family and friends are invited to the funeral at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at the Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene, 12 Market St., Mifflinburg, with Pastor Wayne Krell officiating.
Interment will be in Mifflinburg Cemetery.
To share in Roland's online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.