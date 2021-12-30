Ronald A. Heim, 72, of Stillwater, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, with family.
He was born Jan. 17, 1949, in Sunbury, a son of the late Lestor Heim and Betty (Campbell) Heim.
Ron graduated from Sunbury High School after which he served in the Air Force where he learned the trade of machinist.
Ron worked at PP&L for more than 30 years before he retired.
His favorite pastimes were spending time with family, tinkering in his workshop and playing with his beloved dog Tucker.
Ron was a devoted son, brother, father and grandfather.
Surviving are his four children, Michelle Lamoreaux and husband Ray, Renee Thomas and husband Richard, Todd Graybill and wife Penny, and Ryan Heim. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his wife, Linda (Ressler) Heim.
A viewing will begin at 10 a.m. at the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury, with services to follow.
Interment will be in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.