Ronald B. "Ron" Holub, 77, of Northumberland, passed away Monday, May 2, 2022, at home surrounded by his family.
He was born Nov. 27, 1944, in Sunbury, a son of the late Murray and June (Bucher) Holub.
Ron graduated from Sunbury High School in 1962. He ran Chubby's Body Shop in Sunbury until he retired.
He was an active lifetime member of the Sunbury Elks, and when it closed, he transferred his membership to the Bloomsburg Lodge. He was also an active member and Past Master of Masonic Lodge No. 22 in Sunbury, a life member of the Sunbury Social Club, a member of Sunbury American Legion Post 201 and the East End Hose Company, and a 50-year member of Zion Lutheran Church, Sunbury.
Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Sandra (Clark) Holub; and a granddaughter, Lauren Holub of Florida.
In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey, in 2020.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at Zion Lutheran Church, 15 S. 5th St., Sunbury, followed by a memorial service at 11.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, Sunbury.