Ronald C. Peffer, 81, of Winfield, died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at UPMC, Williamsport.
Born Nov. 9, 1941, in Lewistown, he was a son of the late Nick and Dorothy (Robinson) Peffer. On Feb. 16, 1980, he married the former Sharon Wolfe, who survives. Together they celebrated 43 years of marriage.
Ron was a 1960 graduate of West Snyder High School. He worked various jobs throughout the years, including Paulson Wire and Rope, Sunbury and later retiring from ASP Services, Inc., Selinsgrove.
He was a member of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, Lewisburg.
Ron was a Boy Scout leader of Troop 408, McClure.
He enjoyed fishing and recently watching old western shows. Ron was known for and loved butchering and making his own scrapple and was an original member of the pig roasting stand at the McClure Bean Soup festival.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are his children, Doug Peffer and his wife Tammy, of Millmont and Diane Edmiston and her husband Vince, of Middleburg; two stepdaughters, Michelle Hummel and her husband Ben, of Middleburg and Tammy Ramirez and her husband Bryant, of Mifflinburg; three sisters, Anna Mae Brown, of East Salem, Catherine Ernestine Peffer, of Nelson, Va., and Connie Aumiller, of Millerstown; six grandchildren, Laura Reber and her husband Duane, Christopher Edmiston and his wife Leah, Ashley Ruch and her husband Shane, Brett Hummel and his wife Ashley, Hannah Hummel and her partner Ryan Hammacker and Ray Kline Jr. and his wife Kenda; and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Dwayne Edward Peffer; and a daughter in infancy, Barbara Sue Peffer.
Services and burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family in the White Deer Church Cemetery.
The family will provide the flowers and suggests contributions in Ron’s memory be made to St. Peter’s United Church of Christ. Please mail checks to 138 Third St., New Columbia, PA 17856 or to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or online at www.parkinson.org or to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, P.O. Box 22324, New York, NY 10087 or online at www.lls.org.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg.
