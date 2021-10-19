Ronald D. Neitz, 70, of Northumberland, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, after fighting a valiant battle against multiple sclerosis for three decades.
He was born in Lewisburg on June 21, 1951, a son of the late Robert Neitz and the late Alice (Shamp) Neitz Delp. He graduated from Shikellamy High School in 1969 and earned an Associate of Arts degree in Mechanical Design from Penn State University in 1971. He went on to serve in the United States Navy on the USS Independence during the Vietnam War. Ron married Linda (Foust) on May 6, 1978, with whom he raised their daughter, Jayme (Neitz) Neumyer, in Northumberland. After 40 years of service, he retired from Metso Minerals in Danville.
Ron was upbeat, fun-loving, and had a hearty and infectious laugh. A devoted family man, he always gave his all and went above and beyond for those he loved. His hobbies included traveling and vacationing with his wife as well as watching Penn State football and Philadelphia Phillies baseball. He was an avid outdoorsman and long-time member of Two Mile Run Gun Club, Lewisburg, where his fellow members still tell ‘Ronnie Neitz poker stories’ at their hunting camp in Westport. In addition, at one time he was the Captain of the Point Township Fire Company in Northumberland and was a lifelong member of Emmanuel Bible Fellowship Church, Sunbury.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; their daughter and son-in-law, Jayme and Jim Neumyer of Harrisburg; and his brother, Robert Neitz of Mesa, Arizona. Ron will be missed by many nieces and nephews as well as other family, friends, and neighbors.
A visitation with the family will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at Emmanuel Bible Fellowship Church, Sunbury, followed by the funeral at 11.
In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to Emmanuel Bible Fellowship Church.
Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 309 Water St., Northumberland.