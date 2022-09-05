Ronald D. Shutika, 56, of Middleburg, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Beavertown.
He was born May 2, 1966, in State College, a son of the late John W. and Anna B. (Krupa) Shutika.
Ronald served 4 years in the Marines and left with the rank of Corporal. In the civilian world, he worked in the cabinetry field most of his life.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by 5 brothers, John, Larry, Mark, James and Scott; 3 sisters, Carole, JoAnne and Amy; and his girlfriend, Charlotta Yetter.
A visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Bakers United Methodist Church, 2251 Fairview Road, McClure, followed by a memorial service at 11 with Pastor Kathy Mercado officiating.
Arrangements are by the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.