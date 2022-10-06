Ronald D. Wagner, 65, of White Deer, died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at his residence.
He was born April 12, 1957, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Clyde and Miriam (Heimbach) Wagner.
Ronald was a graduate of Milton High School class of 1976. After high school, he worked for Pennsylvania House, Lewisburg, for 29 years until its closing. After various other jobs, he retired in 2021.
He was a simple man who loved his family. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, watching movies, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Ronald is survived by one son, Eric S. Wagner of Danville; one daughter, Stefanie L. Wagner and her fiance Timothy Klees, both of New Columbia; one granddaughter, Samantha Swartz and her wife Brooke Swartz of Milton; one great-grandson, Kendrick Swartz; and five brothers and three sisters-in-law, Lee Wagner of Davenport, Fla., Thomas and Audrey Wagner of Florida, Charles and Joyce Wagner of Milton, Steven Wagner of Georgia and Michael and Karen Wagner of Towanda.
In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by one sister, Jane Fisher.
A gathering of friends and family will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton followed by a Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Butch Woolsey officiating.
Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery. For online condolences please go to www.DaleRanck.com