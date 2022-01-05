Ronald Eugene Beachel, 67, of Port Trevorton, passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in the comfort of his home.

He was born March 17, 1954, in Milton, a son of the late Gladys (Buck) Metzger. Ronald had a spouse, Dori Rayot, who he shared a life together for 21 years.

Ronald loved camping with his friends.

He also has three loving children, Monica Ortiz, Ronald Beachel and his wife Mandy, and Mandi Beachel; eight grandchildren, Zoey Williams, Aribella Master, Lorenzo Ortiz, Brent Beachel, Hayleigh Beachel, Matthew Salgado, and Maximus Charriez; one great-grandchild, Paxton Juice; one sister, Carol Long; and two brothers, Jim and Barry Metzger.

At Ronald’s request, no services will be held.

Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.

