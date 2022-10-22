Ronald E. Haas, 86, Sunbury

Ronald E. Haas, 88, of Fairmount Avenue, Sunbury, passed away Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at his home.
Ronald was born May 12, 1934, in Northumberland, a son of the late Isabel (Krohn) and Elsworth Haas. He was married to Barbara A. (Ward) Haas who preceded him in death. He later married Florine L. (Folk), who survives.
Ronald worked for Merck & Co. Pharmaceutical.
He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Northumberland.
He enjoyed photography and traveling the world with his wife.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Ron and Barbara, Michael and Donna, and Keith; daughters and sons-in-law, Susan, Kim and Mike, Debra, and Kim; grandchildren Heather, Jessica, Ian, Lea, Crystal, Tika, Tarina, Ryan, and Jake; great-grandchildren Bailey, Ezra, Marley, Jahlil, Charlie, Madison, Matthew, Channing and Cameron; brothers and sister-in-laws, Ted and Betty and Rich and Sue; sister and brother-in-law; LeeAnn and Keith.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Barbara A. (Ward) Haas, and son-in-law Ron Yost.
Services will be held at a later date.
Contributions in Ronald's memory may be made to his church the Christ United Methodist Church, Front and King Street, Northumberland.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King Street, Northumberland.