Roland “Ron” E. Heimbach, 73, of Lewisburg, entered into rest at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born May 18, 1949, a son of the late Richard Sr. and Mary Y. (Fritz) Heimbach. On Aug. 6, 1990, he married the former Cheryl Minton, who survives.
Ron was a graduate of Mifflinburg High School.
He served in the US Air Force from 1968 until his honorable discharge in 1972.
Ron was employed at Selinsgrove Center as an aide until retirement.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 32 years, are one brother, Benjamin Heimbach of Mifflinburg; one uncle, Merrill Heimbach of Mifflinburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Jr. and Randolf Heimbach; and one nephew, Shawn Heimbach.
A celebration of life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at the Mifflinburg Church of New Life, 8700 Buffalo Road, Mifflinburg, with Pastor Butch Woolsey officiating.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
