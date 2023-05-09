Ronald E. “Ronnie” Rishel Sr. of Rebersburg, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Centre Care in Bellefonte. He was 85.
Born April 19, 1938, in Mifflinburg, Ronnie was a son of the late Forrest and Margaret (Bowersox) Rishel. He was a graduate of Mifflinburg High School. On April 2, 1960, he married the love of his life, Shirley Hollenbach, who survives at their home.
In addition to Shirley, Ronnie is survived by five daughters, Gail Richardson (Mike), Debra Stover (Jeff), Kathy McKinney (Mark), Margaret Leedy (Earl) and Susan Auman; one son, Ronald E. Rishel Jr. (Carrie); and two brothers, Kenneth Rishel (Rhelda) and Jack Rishel (Carol). Also surviving are 17 grandchildren, one stepgrandson, 26 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ronnie was preceded in death by one stepgrandson, Scott Richardson; and one great-grandson, Noah Rishel.
Ronnie was employed as a supervisor with the Dairy Herd Improvement Association (DHIA) with 35 years of service. Ronnie was a member of the St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Rebersburg where he also devoted a lot of time to caring for the cemetery behind the church. He also worked for Rishel Construction, Superior gas station in Rebersburg, Burkholder’s Market, and the Rebersburg Water Company. Ronnie was involved with the Centre County 4-H where he helped young men complete their projects. In his spare time, Ronnie enjoyed playing cards, square dancing and tinkering with his tractor collection. Most of all he enjoyed the time he spent with his family.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 13, at the Rebersburg God’s Missionary Church, 145 North Alley, Rebersburg, followed by the funeral service at 12 with Rev. Julie Holm officiating.
Contributions in memory of Ronnie may be given to the Lutheran and Reformed Cemetery Association, POB 53, Rebersburg, PA 16872.
