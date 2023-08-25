With heavy hearts and profound sadness, we announce the death of Ronald F. Klinger, 83, of Sunbury. A cherished father, loving husband, and proud veteran, he concluded a lifetime of devoted service to his family, community, and country on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, when he passed away peacefully surrounded by those he loved most on this earth.
Born May 24, 1940, to the late Donald F. and Shirley M. (Straub) Klinger, Ronald exemplified the virtues of kindness, loyalty, and integrity from a young age. Ron and his twin brother, the late Donald H. Klinger, spent their entire childhood in Trevorton, where they loved to rebuild antique cars with their uncle. Ronald graduated from Trevorton High School in 1958. Following graduation, he worked for Champ Hats in Sunbury. Later, he was employed by TRW in Danville for a few years before beginning a 30 year career at Paulsen Wire Rope Corporation in Sunbury.
A proud veteran of the United States Army, Ronald served his country with honor and courage. He completed U.S. Army basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina in 1963. Following further training at Fort Ord, California, he spent the balance of his two-year tour of duty with the First Cavalry at Fort Benning, Georgia. He served two subsequent years in the National Guard. His commitment to protecting the values he held dear extended beyond his military service, resonating through every facet of his life. Whether it was providing a strong foundation for his family or being a steadfast friend, Ron never wavered in his dedication.
Before leaving for the Army, Ronald met the love of his life, JoAnn D. Conrad, of Sunbury. Their 57-year marriage began on Oct. 9, 1965, when they were wed at Grace Lutheran Church in Sunbury. Together, they created a loving home for their daughters, Jill and Jayme. Ronald worked two jobs for much of his daughters’ early years in order to provide his family with whatever they needed. His work ethic had a profound influence on his girls and earned the respect of anyone who knew him. His commitment to his family was immeasurable. He was the rock upon which others could lean, and his presence provided a sense of security and warmth that resonated deeply.
Ronald loved cars of all kinds and spent many hours waxing and cleaning them for his family and others. He was expert at walking dogs and holding grandchildren. He enjoyed good food and trips to Walt Disney World with JoAnn and their daughters. He had been a member of United Lutheran Church of Sunbury since the late 1960s. Shamokin Lodge No. 255, F&AM; and Trevorton American Legion Post No. 92 recently celebrated Ron for 50 years of membership.
Let us remember Ronald not with sorrow, but with gratitude for the wonderful years we spent with him.
He is survived by his wife, JoAnn; daughters, Jill (Gary) Cooper and Jayme (Andrew) Klinger-Host; and four grandchildren, Tanner Host, Brian Cooper, Talia Host, and Jack Host.
He drew memories in our minds that we could never erase. He painted colors in our hearts that we could never replace. May his example inspire us to live with the same depth of love, loyalty, and selflessness that he so beautifully embodied.
Services and burial will be held at the discretion of the family.