Ronald G. Krieger, 68, of Sunbury, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, surrounded by his loving wife of 40 years, Barbara Krieger, and their son, Seth.
Ronald was born Aug. 2, 1953, at Sunbury Community Hospital. Growing up, the third oldest of eight siblings, Ronald always enjoyed frequent day trips to outdoor destinations such as “Poe Paddy,” “Lake Jean,” and amusement park, “Ghost Town in the Glen” with his family. These trips bred his passion for excitement and the outdoors.
Ronald, an avid outdoorsman, lived for fishing, hunting, camping, fireworks, and spending time on related trips with his, often indistinguishable, close friends and family. When Ronald was not enjoying the outdoors himself, you could bet that you would find him at Hollenbach’s bait and tackle helping someone prepare to enjoy the outdoors themselves.
Ronald is also survived by his brother, Ray and wife Debra; brother, Richard; sister, Patty Clement and husband Craig; stepson, Blake; daughter-in-law, Aparecia; granddaughter, Sophia; and brothers-in-law, Zachary and Michael Maimone.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Marie; by his sisters, Esther and Dawn; by his brothers, Ralph and Robert Jr.; by his sister-in-law, Margaret; and by his brother-in-law, Ronald Bucher.
In lieu of flowers, Ron would hope that you will do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness to anyone who might be in need, as helping others was what he was truly best at.
A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at Grace Lutheran Church, Sunbury, followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m.
Interment will be in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.