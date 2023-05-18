Ronald H. Dunkle, 74, of Liberty Township, Danville, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at his home.
Born June 12, 1948, in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Luther H. and Catherine (Cromley) Dunkle. On Sept. 30, 1967, he married the former Sandra E. Dugan and together they celebrated 55 years of marriage.
Ron was a 1966 graduate of Danville High School. He was an electrician, working for Grumman and more recently Kidron, in Montgomery. He enjoyed going to car shows, gun shows, and going to flea markets. Most of all he loved spending time with all of his family and loved his two dogs, Buddy and Jazzy.
In addition to his wife, Sandra, he is survived by two children, Ronald H. Dunkle Jr. and his wife Victoria Reed, of Sunbury, and Amber Klinger and her husband Ronald of Hilton Head, SC; seven grandchildren, Ronald III, Nathanial and his wife Mikayla, and Cody Dunkle, Tahneea Beers and her husband Nicholas, Dylan, Mia, and Hailie Klinger; eight great-grandchildren, Riley, Maverick, Hazel, Nina, Jaci, Rikku, Braylyn, and Madison Dunkle; and two sisters, Justine Bardo, of Danville, and Sandie Thomas, of Sunbury.
Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
