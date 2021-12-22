Ronald J. Kerstetter, 82, Liverpool

Ronald Joseph Kerstetter, 82, passed on Dec. 20, 2021. He was born Sept.19, 1939, in a house on Battletown Hill, Between Hoffer and Meiserville, Pennsylvania to the late Harvey Kerstetter and the late Florence Dressler. Ron attended the primary school in the one room schoolhouse in Meiserville and was a 1957 graduate of East Juniata High School. At 17, Ron Joined the United States Marine Corps on the buddy system with his childhood friends Ted Ferry and Wayne Strawser. He proudly served as a Marine and was Honorably discharged in 1961 after having traveled the world and serving with a Marine Recon unit for a year of his enlistment.
Ron returned to Central Pennsylvania after the military where he worked as a stone mason before starting a career with Pennsylvania Power & Light in 1965. During this time, Ronnie fell in love with what he would call his “Juke Box Girl”. It took him a long time to get the courage to ask her on a date, but in 1967 Ron married Carrie Evelyn Hahn. The two spent 54 years together in marriage before being parted on this earth.
Ron is an active member of the Mason’s, Middleburg Lodge #619, where he served as the 1977 Worshipful Master. Ronald was most honored to receive his 50 year Mason pin from his son in 2021. Ron was the former Scout Master of the Liverpool Cub Scouts Pack #91 during the 80’s. He had many hobbies, including refinishing furniture, collecting pocket knives, going to sales and he loved to play card games, where he would should no mercy to his opponents.
Ron retired with PP&L in 1995 and shortly thereafter, he and Carrie made their way to Meeker, Colorado. In Colorado, he was an avid outdoorsman, where he spent many hours hunting, fishing, 4 wheeling, metal detecting and shed horn hunting. While in Colorado, he was a member of the Meeker Lions Club and the El Jebel Shriners. Ron and Carrie spent 10 years travelling between Pennsylvania and Colorado, before moving to Liverpool, Pa., in 2005.
Ronald was also a member of the Oriental Sportsman’s Club, The Liverpool American Legion Post #0364, A lifetime member of the Marine Corps League and the NRA.
Ron is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carrie Kerstetter of Liverpool, Pa.,; son, Ronald “Skip” Kerstetter II and wife, Diane Kerstetter, Oriental, Pa.; his daughter, Teresa Randolph and husband Karl Randolph, Carlsbad, N.M.; His Grandson, Kie Kerstetter, Oriental, Pa., and Granddaughter, Danielle Kerstetter. Ronnie loved his bonus daughter and son that he gained with Diane and Karl and his grandchildren were the light in his world. Sister, Joyce (Dick) Bennett Wilson, Sister Gloria Kerstetter, Brother Bill Kerstetter, Sister Tina (Greg) Hackett and Sister-in-Law, Patty (John) Kerstetter, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his Father Harvey “Snootz” Kerstetter, his Mother, Florence “Becky” Kerstetter, Brother John Kerstetter and Nephew, Matthew Bennett. Also, his good friends, Ted Ferry, Dave Hinley, Ray Keller, Bill Carr and Tom Kilduff. A celebration of a life well lived, will be announced at a later date.
Soldier on Marine, Semper Fi!
