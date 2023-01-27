Ronald Klock, 80, of Howard, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.
He was born June 18, 1942.
His grandfather, Joseph Charles Koveleskie, 1885-1972, emigrated from Bialystok, Poland and married his grandmother, Antonio Slodysko (Anna Sladitskie) in Shamokin Saint Stan’s Church, Feb. 25, 1911. They had eight girls: Eleanor, Mary Eleanor, Anna (Ronald’s mother), Victoria, Helen, Petronella, Florence and Joanne; and five boys: Joseph, Edward, Raymond, Charles and Robert.
Ronald’s mother, Anna Koveleskie, married Russell Thomas Klock, from Paxinos, September 1939, and raised three children in Tharptown, Ronald and his two surviving sisters, Louise Bohner and Darla Klock. Ronald is also survived by two children from a former marriage with Vivian Klock, Kristina Wylie and Adam Klock; two grandchildren, Addison Klock and Shannon Kovalchick; and one great-granddaughter, Eviana Korte.
Ronald worked as an earth science teacher in the Shikellamy School District and formed an after school club to teach amateur “Ham” radio communications. Ronald was a life-long "Ham" with many accolades, operating under call sign ‘K3SEW.’ Ronald continued his career as an executive with the Boy Scouts of America in Bloomsburg, and later Portland, Maine, until retiring to Howard where he built his dream radio station and experimental antennas. 73’s from your pals N3TNA and N3UNY.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.
A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.