Ronald L. “Ron” Benfer, 87, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
On June 5, 1976, he married the former Anna M. (Kratzer) Kline. The couple was married for 46 years at the time of his passing.
Ronald was born Nov. 13, 1934, in Troxelville, a son of the late Wilbur D. and Mary Ada (Fuhrman) Benfer. Ron attended Troxelville Primary and Grammar School and was a 1952 graduate of Beaver Vocational High School. He enlisted in the US Air Force serving during the Korean War from 1952-1960 and was honorably discharged with the rank of Staff Sergeant.
He worked at Carl Thomas Lawn and Garden Supply, American Viscoe Corp., Philico Co. and was a truck driver for various trucking companies for 49 years retiring from Housing Products, Inc. of Selinsgrove.
Ron was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church of Kratzerville.
He was a member and Past Master of Middleburg Masonic Lodge 619, Usher and Tyler of Harrisburg, Consistory Zembo, Usher of Zembo Shrine Harrisburg, Past Most Excellent High Priest of Northumberland Royal Arch Chapter 174, Past President and Transportation Coordinator of Sunbury Shrine Club, Past President of Snyder-Northumberland Scottish Rite Club, Tall Cedars Forest 65, Loyal Order of Moose 1173, and the Lewisburg American Legion.
He enjoyed puzzles, stock car racing, and hunting.
In addition to his wife, Ron is survived by a daughter, Nancy (Terry) Conrad; sons, Daryl Benfer, Dean (Donna) Benfer, Dennis Benfer, and Brad (Mindy) Benfer; step-daughters, Lori (Jim) Sassaman and Linda Kline and her companion Mike Kepner and his children Kruz, Karissa, and Kalyna Kepner; grandsons, Heath (Grace) Benfer, Gavin Benfer, and Aaron Benfer; step-grandsons, Ray (Jenna), Luke, and Kyle Sassaman; granddaughters, Ashley (Dwayne) Keister, Lindsey and Hunter Benfer; great-grandsons, Cole and Derek Keister; great-granddaughters, Anabelle and Alaina Benfer; one sister, Elsie Jane Sheets; one brother, Allen Benfer; brothers-in-law, Homer and Carson Kratzer; and a nephew, Scott Sheets.
He was preceded in death by three brothers-in-law, Donald, Hubert, and Eugene “Bud” Kratzer; and a sister-in-law, Myrtle Long.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 18, followed by the service at 11 a.m. beginning with a Masonic Memorial Service by the Middleburg Masonic Lodge 619, at the V. L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove with Pastor Rick White officiating.
Burial with full military honors accorded by Selinsgrove American Legion Post 25 and the Selinsgrove Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6631 will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Kratzerville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in loving memory of Ron to the Shriners Children’s Hospital, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140.