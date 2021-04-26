Ronald L. Keller, 77, of Valley Road, Marysville, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021, at his home.
He was born July 30, 1943, in Harrisburg, a son of the late Glenn and Anna Mae (Rhoads) Keller. He was married to Barbara L. (Kuhns) Keller who preceded him in death in 2012.
Ronald was a graduate of Middleburg High school.
Mr. Keller retired from American Steel in Aluminum.
He attended the Salem United Methodist Church in Marysville.
In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, playing music and spending time outdoors.
Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Duane and Barbara Keller of Landisburg, and Dennis Keller of Marysville; one daughter and son-in-law, Sarah S. and Jason Cornman of Newville; two grandchildren, Mason and Marina; one sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Mike Hermann of Lancaster; and two half-sisters, Janet Shover and Judy Hutchinson and her husband Stan.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.