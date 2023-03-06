Ronald L. Landis, 88, of Beavertown, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born March 19, 1934, in Oakland Mills, Juniata County, a son of the late Charles and Ruth (Rickenbaugh) Landis. On Dec. 13, 1953, he married the former Marjorie L. Zechman who survives.
Ronald was a 1952 graduate of Thompsontown High School.
He was a member of Beavertown United Methodist Church.
Ronald was a member of Beavertown Rescue Hose Co. and the Ambulance Club where he helped with various functions.
He retired from Bethlehem Steel in 1996.
In addition to his wife Marjorie, Ronald is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Kim Eugene Landis and Keith Richard Landis; brother, Richard “Dick” Landis; two sisters, Helen J. Willow and Sue Leister.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at Beavertown United Methodist Church, 124 N. Orange St., followed by a celebration of life service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kathy Mercado officiating.
Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Beavertown.
In lieu of flowers contributions to honor Ronald’s memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to Beavertown United Methodist Church, 128 Hetrick Road, Beavertown, PA 17813.
Arrangements are by the Kreamer Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.