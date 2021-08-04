Ronald L. Ulrich, 81, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Rolling Hills Manor, Millmont.
He was born Feb. 15, 1940, in Kratzerville, a son of the late Guy Ulrich and Betty (Fisher) Ulrich Delcamp. On Aug. 7, 1965, he married the former Darlene M. Wenrich, who survives.
Ronnie was a 1958 graduate of Middleburg High School, where he played trumpet in marching band and was on the golf team and bowling league.
Earlier in life he worked at IGA Middleburg. He served in the US Army from November 1963 until his honorable discharge in March 1965. He was stationed in Germany as a butcher and came home and worked for many “Fisher” uncles at their butcher shops. Ronnie then worked at PennDOT, where he retired after 30 years.
After retirement, Ronnie enjoyed spending time helping the Mitchell family on their produce farm with picking and selling produce. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing with his granddaughters, spending time at the cabin with family and friends and spotting deer. He was a very generous person and would give hugs and quarters to any children around. He was known by friends as “Froggy” or “Hook.”
He was a lifetime member of Buffalo Valley Sportsman’s Club, and very active at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, Millmont. He assisted at West End Fair, Hopes Haven, and numerous banquets.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 55 years, are one son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Lisa Ulrich of Selinsgrove; one daughter and son-in-law, Stacey and Joe Veley of Mazeppa; two granddaughters, Courtney and husband Brad Snyder of Millmont, and Kelsey Ulrich of Hughestown.
He was preceded in death by one brother and sister-in-law, Barry and Bonnie Ulrich. Ronnie was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Family and friends are welcome from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, 13765 Old Turnpike Road, Millmont, where the funeral will be conducted at 11 with Rev. John Yost officiating.
Burial will be in Hartleton Cemetery with military honors accorded by American Legion Post 410 and VFW Post 1964, both of Mifflinburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Christ’s United Lutheran Church, 13765 Old Turnpike Road, Millmont.
The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to all the staff at Rolling Hills Manor for the wonderful care.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
