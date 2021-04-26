Ronald M. “Arbie” Arbogast, 83, of Beavertown, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born Oct. 5, 1937, in Franklin Township, Snyder County, a son of the late Oscar and Florence (Kline) Arbogast. He was a 1956 graduate of Middleburg High School. On June 2, 1956, he married the love of his life, Sheila J. Zechman who survives.
Ronald served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1956 until his honorable discharge in 1958.
He had been employed at the Beavertown Weaving Mill, Faylor Middlecreek Construction, PennDOT, and retired from Gutelius Excavating where he was a purchasing agent.
He was an honorary longtime member of the Mountaindale Hunting Camp. Arbie was an avid hunter and a proficient gunsmith. He loved animals, especially his dogs. Family was the center of his life and he loved being with them every Sunday for a potluck dinner. He was known to his family as Pap Doot Doot. His grand- and great-grandchildren held a special place in his life.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 64 years are a son and daughter-in-law, Trent and Kathy Arbogast of Beavertown; two daughters and one son-in-law, Wendy and David Gessner of Middleburg and Tammy Arbogast of Penns Creek; six grandchildren, Brandy Barner, Damian Gessner, Brook Connolly, Devin Gessner, Trisha Arbogast, and Megan Myers; seven great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Oscar Jr., Robert and Mahlon Arbogast; and two sisters, Aberdeen Sampsell and Audrey Erway.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, May 3, in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Beavertown, with military honors accorded by the Middlewest Veterans Honor Guard.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.