Ronald N. Stevenson, 73, of Fifth Street, Northumberland, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
Ronald was born June 2, 1947, in Milton, a son of the late Harry N. and Elizabeth M. (Sheesley) Stevenson. He married Susan C. Berry who survives.
He was affiliated with different fire companies in the area and the Sons of American Legion.
Ronald was an avid softball player and bowler and loved having a good time.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Todd N. and Amy Stevenson of West Milton; two daughters and sons-in-law, Dondalynn and Mike Angstadt of Sunbury, and Teneile and Jacob Wigton of Shamokin Dam; grandchildren, Chelsia, Alexa, Hadley and Bethany; eight great-grandchildren, two brothers and sisters-in-law, identical twin brother Donald and Shirley Stevenson of Sunbury, and Terry and Joan Stevenson of Sunbury; one sister and brother-in-law, Teresa and Ty Ulrich of Northumberland; mother-in-law, Maryann Berry of Northumberland; nieces and nephews, Troy, Terry Jr., Christina, Patrick, Kolton, Garrisanne and Shelly, as well as great-nieces and nephews, and his four-legged companion, Jack.
There will be no public services.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Kaci Stevenson and the Hospice team.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland.