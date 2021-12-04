Ronald R. Inkrote, 71, Herndon

Ronald Russell Inkrote, 71, passed away at home on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, after a lengthy battle with encephalitis. He came into this world on Feb. 17, 1950, the only child of Jack and Isabelle Hogendobler Inkrote. Ron grew up on Spruce Street in Sunbury’s Third Ward where he made many friends for life and attended Maclay Elementary School.
He was a graduate of Shikellamy High School, a member of the Class of 1968, and a proud fan of the Shikellamy Braves. Ron graduated from Bloomsburg University in 1972 where he studied political science.
Most of his working years were spent in the printing and graphic arts industry. He was employed for several firms in Williamsport, Pa., and Savannah, Ga., and returned to Sunbury in 1984. He worked for Phase One Graphic Resources/Ad One Advertising for more than 20 years. Ron retired from MoJo Active in 2012 for health reasons and later worked part-time for several years at Surplus Outlet.
Many of Ron’s uncles and his father were active members of the Americus Hose Company and Ambulance Service so it was natural for Ron to continue that tradition, especially during his younger years.
Alway interested in community service, Ron was a member of the Sunbury Jaycees and the Sunbury Kiwanis Club. He also served on Sunbury’s riverfront committee in the early 1990s.
Ron enjoyed sports! He was an avid New York Yankees fan, attended many Penn State football games and followed the Green Bay Packers and the Boston Celtics.
On May 21, 1988, he married Cynthia Bobb Snyder at Keithan Gardens in Sunbury and instantly joined her in parenting her young son, Zachary. They enjoyed watching Zach’s sports activities and shared many family vacations. In more recent years, Ron and Cindy enjoyed trips to Germany, France, the Czech Republic, Canada and the Finger Lakes. They learned that the little things meant a lot, especially the Sunday evening adventures to find a cone of peanut butter ripple.
In the fall of 2019, Ron moved with his wife to their farm near Herndon where he enjoyed many peaceful, sunny days and pleasant views from the front porch. He believed it was the perfect place to spend the days he had left.
Survivors include several cousins; his wife, Cindy; son, Zachary Snyder and his wife Kara and their daughters, Scout and Aspen. He was predeceased by his parents, his in-laws, Eugene and Bernice Bobb, and his faithful beagle, Copper.
Donations in Ron’s memory can be made to the Americus Hose Company, 100 Linden St., Sunbury, or the Sunbury Kiwanis Club, P.O. Box 711, Sunbury
A memorial service will be scheduled later.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.