Ronald R. “Coon” Saylor, 80, formerly of Middleburg, passed away at Locust Grove Retirement Village in Mifflin.
He was born on Feb. 28, 1942, a son of the late Richard and Lucina (Rine) Saylor. On Nov. 15, 1980, he married Jennie (Hummel) Saylor, who survives.
After Ronald graduated from high school he served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
He worked as a truck driver for Garrison Leasing before his retirement.
In his spare time he enjoyed playing gold and cooking for the other members at their camp.
Surviving in addition to his wife are one son, Alan Saylor; two daughters, Deb Naylor and Christy Peffer; stepchildren, JoLene Floyd, Julie Goss and Kelly Dooley; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Tony Saylor; and one sister, Cindy Selph.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.