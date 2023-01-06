Ronald Stover, of Sunbury, passed away Jan. 5, 2023. Ronald was the son of the late Leon Stover and Jean McKinney.
He loved to fish, hunt, and go the casinos. He enjoyed watching football — he loved the Green Bay Packers. He was an avid fan of WWF. Ronald did love to cook.
He is survived by the following sisters: Debra Macananny, Shamokin, Sandy Latsha, Shamokin, Crystal Paul, Sunbury, Pam Bell, Milesburg and Melissa Krumbine, Sunbury; daughters, Jamie and Faith; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 14, 2023,at H2 Church, 1000 Race St Sunbury Pa.