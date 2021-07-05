Ronald Thomas Laszewski, 71, of Lewisburg, died on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at his home with his wife by his side.
He was born September 22, 1949, in Johnson City, New York, a son of the late Lewis and Mary (Grodecki) Laszewski. On August 18, 1973, he married the former Donna Drews, who survives. Together they celebrated 47 years of marriage.
Ronald was a graduate of Maine-Endwell High School, Endwell, N.Y. He earned his undergraduate degree from Colgate University and Master’s Degree from the University of Vermont. Ronald worked as the Director of Financial Aid at Bucknell University for many years. Later, he worked at Financial Aid Services, an Atlanta higher education consulting firm. In that capacity, he advised colleagues and created order out of chaos at colleges and universities across the country.
He was a member and past president of the Pennsylvania Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators (PASFAA). Ron was passionate about politics and served as the chair of the Union County Democratic Committee and as a member of the Pennsylvania Democratic State Committee. He also served as President and Founding Treasurer of the Bucknell University Employees Federal Credit Union.
Ronald was an avid golfer and a longtime member of the Bucknell Golf club. What he lacked in golfing prowess, he made up for in enthusiasm. He loved the companionship of golfing with his friends. As a dedicated duffer, he was especially proud of his three holes-in-one.
Perhaps Ron was most happy in the Adirondack mountains, sitting beside the lake, watching the hummingbirds and listening to the calls of the loons.
For his family, he was our rock and safe harbor. Friends and colleagues valued his loyalty and integrity. We all were treated to his dry sense of humor. Ron was a good and decent man.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are one son, Matthew Laszewski, of Colorado; one brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Becky Laszewski, of South Carolina; one nephew, Richard, of New York; and one niece, Linda, also of New York.
The family would like to express our gratitude to our amazing group of caregivers who have been there for us every day.
A graveside committal service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, in the Lewisburg Cemetery with Father Matthew Larlick, officiating.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com