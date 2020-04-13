Ronald W. Stringer, 56, McClure

Ronald W. Stringer, 56, of Fairview Rd., McClure, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
He was born on July 25, 1963 in Lewistown, a son of the late Ronald L. and Barbara J. (Metz) Stringer. On May 23, 1992, he married Melinda E. (Booher) Stringer who survives.
Ronald was a 1982 graduate of West Snyder high school.
At the time of his passing he was employed at SEDA Council of Governments, Lewisburg, where he did weatherization work.
In his spare time, he loved spending time with his friends and family, hunting, being outdoors, listening to music and random building projects around home.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Isaac Stringer and Evan Stringer; and two brothers and one sister in law, John Stringer and Jeff and Tracy Stringer.
He was preceded in death in addition to his parents by one brother David Stringer in 1980.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Ronald will be buried in the McClure Union Cemetery.
Arrangements are by the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.