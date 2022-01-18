Ronda M. Strzelecki, 51, of Sunbury, passed away suddenly Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in her home.
Ronda was born July 17, 1970, in Bloomsburg, a daughter of the late Leroy and Francis Doraski (Brehm) Black. She lived in Sunbury since 2012, previously living in Harrisburg.
Ronda was a homemaker and loved her cats. She was very dedicated to the Catholic faith.
She was married Oct. 30, 2004, in Harrisburg, to Bernard J. Strzelecki Jr., who survives. She was a member of St. Monica Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two sisters, Becky of Jacksonville, Fla. and Donna of Columbus, Ohio; one stepbrother, Gary of Columbus, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at St. Monica Church followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. with Fr. Fred Wangwe AJ as celebrant.
Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ronda's memory are requested to be given to St. Monica Church.
Arrangements are by the Olley-Gotlob Funeral Home, 539 Race St., Sunbury.