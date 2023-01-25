The Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla. — Paolo Banchero scored 23 points and Garry Harris made all six of his 3-point shots and added 22 points as the Orlando Magic held off a late rally to beat the Indiana Pacers 126-120.
Bennedict Mathurin came off the Pacers’ bench to score 26 points for the second straight game, and Myles Turner added 22 points and 13 rebounds. Buddy Hield hit his first five 3-point shots and finished with 21 points for Indiana.
Wendell Carter Jr. had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Magic, who hit 15 of 28 3-point tries and shot 56% overall.
Hawks 137, Thunder 132
OKLAHOMA CITY — Trae Young had 33 points and 11 assists and the Atlanta Hawks beat Oklahoma City.
Dejounte Murray scored 21 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 20 for the Hawks who snapped a two-game losing streak. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 36 points and Jalen Williams added 24 for the Thunder. The teams were tied at 77 at halftime. It was the most points the Hawks have scored in a half this season.
Gilgeous-Alexander scored 26 points and Young had 22 before the break.
Bucks 107, Nuggets 99
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 14 rebounds as the Bucks defeated the short-handed Nuggets.
The Western Conference-leading Nuggets were missing four usual starters in two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic (left hamstring tightness), Jamal Murray (left knee/injury management), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (sprained right wrist) and Michael Porter Jr. (personal reasons).
Jokic had returned after missing two games and recorded his fourth straight triple-double Tuesday in a 99-98 victory at New Orleans. He rested the hamstring Wednesday rather than playing on back-to-back nights.
Wizards 108, Rockets 103
HOUSTON — Kyle Kuzma scored 20 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter to help the Wizards rally over the Rockets.
The Wizards trailed by as many 19 points and were down by 10 to open the fourth quarter before Kuzma took over. The Wizards scored the first eight points of the fourth to start a 15-2 run that gave them an 86-83 lead with about eight minutes left.
The Wizards made five free throws in that span and Kuzma had 10 points with two 3-pointers.
Timberwolves 111, Pelicans 102
NEW ORLEANS — Anthony Edwards scored 37 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds in his return from a groin injury, and the Timberwolves spoiled Brandon Ingram’s return.
D’Angelo Russell scored 19 points for the Timberwolves and Jaden McDaniels closed out a 10-point night with a jumper and 3 in the final minutes to thwart New Orleans’ comeback bid. Ingram had not played since Nov. 25. He scored 13 points but struggled with his shot. He missed 14 of 18 including all six attempts from deep. CJ McCollum scored 25 for New Orleans,