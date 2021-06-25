Rosalee M. (Strawser) Lingle, 79, of Point Township Drive, Northumberland, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at her home after an illness.
Born in Mount Pleasant Mills on May 16, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Nevin and Mary (Aucker) Strawser. She resided at her present home for 22 years and previously lived in Sunbury for 33 years.
Rosalee was employed by the Shikellamy School District for 28 years as a baker, retiring in 2005.
She was a member of the Selinsgrove Church of the Nazarene. Her favorite activity was spending time with her family, cooking and gardening.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Nevin Strawser Jr., Arthur Strawser, and William Strawser.
She is survived by her loving husband, Alfred E. Lingle, with whom she celebrated 58 years on marriage on Sept. 1, 2020; five children, Barbara, wife of Michael Carr, Sunbury, Sally, wife of Steven Shreck, Abington, Md., Mary, wife of John McGough, Chambersburg, Gene Lingle, and his wife Tracey, Mifflinburg and Jan Lingle, at home; 11 grandchildren, Brandi Viruet, Tiffany Carr, Megan Glowcheski, Christopher Carr, Steven Shreck Jr., Lindsey LaPorte, Melissa Gibson, Jillian Witmer, Dakota Lingle, Hunter Lingle and Taylor Lingle; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Additional survivors are five siblings, Shirley Barth, McAllisterville, Joyce, wife of Allen Freed, Freeburg, Larry Strawser, and his wife Laura, Mount Pleasant Mills, Arline, wife of James Wilbert, Halifax, Darlene Soder, Shamokin Dam; and numerous nieces and nephews.
At the family’s request, there will be no funeral services.
Memorials may be sent in her name to Selinsgrove Church of the Nazarene, 543 W. Sassafras St., Selinsgrove, PA 17870.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Roat-Kriner Funeral Home, 1133 Bloom Road, Danville.
Condolence messages and photographs may be posted at: www.krinerfuneralhomes.com