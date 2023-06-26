Rosalie Tillett, 80, of Market Street, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born Jan. 27, 1943, in Northumberland, a daughter of the late Forrest H. and Adella (Alex) Auman.
Rosalie was a 1960 graduate of Northumberland High School. She was employed with Furman’s Cannery and retired from the Selinsgrove Center after many years of service as a patient aide.
Tillett attended services at Trinity Lutheran Church, Northumberland.
She was a talented seamstress and had a great love for tending her vegetable and flower gardens, particularly her roses.
Rosalie is survived by four sons, Harry L. Baney, Jr. of Kreamer, Michael J., David E. and Jeffrey W. Baney all of Sunbury; two daughters and one son-in-law, Joan E. Wydra of Selinsgrove and Renee E. and Matthew L. McLaughlin of Hubert, N.C.; her 17 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one brother, David Auman; and two sisters and one brother-in-law, Dorothy and James Kessler and Carol Walter all of Sunbury.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Kathleen K. Baney in infancy and two sisters, Marie Reed and Ruth Huff.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland, where funeral services will begin at 11 a.m.
Burial will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.