Rosanna Chambers Davis, 94, of the Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, passed away Wednesday morning, Dec. 1 2021, at her home.
A native of Union County, she was born June 5, 1927, in Mifflinburg, a daughter of the late Wilbert Charles and Louella (Youngman) Chambers.
Upon graduation from Mifflinburg High School in 1945, she became employed by Thomas G. McQueen, MD, for a period of five years. Prior to retiring from the Laurelton Center in May of 1983, Rosanna worked for Bell Telephone of Pennsylvania.
Rosanna had a very strong attachment to the Buffalo Valley, a great love of American history, was an avid reader, and enjoyed poetry. Rosanna was a member of the Mifflinburg Presbyterian Church where she was baptized in 1928.
The Chambers and Youngman families arrived in the Province of Pennsylvania in 1726 and 1731, respectively. Rosanna was the fourth great-granddaughter of Elias Youngman, Mifflinburg’s founder.
She is survived by her daughter, Jane Elizabeth Davis, one niece and three nephews.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Natalie and Maxine.
Private services will be conducted at the convenience of the family with burial in the Hill Top Cemetery of Mifflinburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to either the Mifflinburg Presbyterian Church or the Historic Elias Church of Mifflinburg.
Funeral arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.