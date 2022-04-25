Rose A. Leisenring (Marrota), 85, of Monroeville, passed away quietly on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Rose was originally from Northumberland, Pa.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry “Bud” Leisenring; and was mother of Charles Leisenring, LuAnn (David) O’Neill and Kevin (Amy) Leisenring; grandmother of Nick, Steve, Kelly (Josh), Kevin Jr., Tim, Alex and great-grandmother of Lena and Lucy.
Rose loved her husband of 67 years, her morning coffee, daily crossword puzzle, cooking for the family, watching her grandchildren in their many activities, but most of all saying a prayer for all of us every day.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 29, at the Gene H. Corl Funeral Chapel Inc. and Cremation Services of Monroeville, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100). Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish at St. Bernadette Church, 245 Azalea Dr., Monroeville.
Interment following in Good Shepherd Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Neurofibromatosis Clinic Association Pittsburgh- NFCA, P.O. Box 14185, Pittsburgh, PA 15239 or at www.nfcapittsburgh.org.