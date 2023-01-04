Rose L. Shively, 77, of Dewart, passed away peacefully, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at her home.
Born June 16, 1945, in Altoona, she was the daughter of the late Ross and Angeline (Iacobacio) Morrone. She was married to Kenneth Shively. Together they celebrated 53 years of marriage.
Rose was a graduate of Bishop Guilfoyle High School in Altoona and retired from Shively Electric. She loved to cook, bake, and spend time visiting family and friends. She was a member of St. John’s United Methodist Church in Dewart.
In addition to her husband Ken, she is survived by a son, Mark Shively of Watsontown; two grandchildren, Andy Shively and Rena Shively; a brother, Ross Morrone Jr. and his wife Sandy of Cranford, NJ; and two sisters, Charlotte Kay and her husband Bob of Henderson, Nev. and Edith Hess and her husband Philip of Ephrata.
Rose was preceded in death by three brothers, Salvador Morrone, Joseph Morrone and Thomas Morrone; and two sisters, Mary Jane Mascia and Frances Bowser.
Following Rose’s wishes, there will be no services.
Arrangements are under the care of Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
