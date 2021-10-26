Rose M. “Snooky” Attig, 64, of Colonial Drive, Selinsgrove, passed away Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at her home.
She was born Jan. 21, 1957, in Colorado, a daughter of Rosa (Kraus) Attig of Shamokin Dam and the late Charles E. Attig.
In addition to her mother she is survived by one brother and sister-in-law, Robert L. and Jody E. Attig of Selinsgrove; and one niece, Kaitlyn R. Attig of Dewart.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Charles E. Attig Jr.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, in Orchard Hills Cemetery, Shamokin Dam, with Father Tukura Pius Michael O.P.
Contributions in Snooky’s memory may be made to St. Pius X Catholic Church, 112 Fairview Dr., Selinsgrove, PA 17870.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.