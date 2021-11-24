Rose Marie Rine, 93, of Ridge Road, Northumberland, passed away Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.
Rose was born in Midland, Pa. on Sept. 24, 1928, a daughter of Caroline (Jamrozik) and Frank Kosmalski.
She graduated in 1946 from Midland High School and then spent a year studying infant and childhood care at the Children’s Home of Pittsburgh where she received a certificate of completion. Afterwards she worked as a governess in the Pittsburgh area and Florida.
On July 28, 1956, she married John S. Rine and settled in his hometown of Northumberland.
She was a member of the former Saint Thomas More Catholic Church.
Rose’s two greatest joys in life were her two sons and working at Nottingham Village for 42 years. At Nottingham Village, she loved dressing up in costumes for every holiday and would do anything to bring a smile and cheer to the residents. She became familiar with many of their family members and their friendships endure to this day.
Rose also enjoyed traveling and toured 10 countries and many states. She also enjoyed taking bus trips, yard sales, attending plays and other local events.
She is survived by her two sons, John S. Rine Jr. of Bethlehem and P. Scott Rine of Northumberland. She is also survived by a sister, Florence Demich of Aliquippa, and a sister and brother-in-law, Cecelia and Duane Stillwagon of Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Nov. 8, 1997; three half-brothers, Walter, Stanley and Frank Pedro; one sister, Genevieve Bekar; and two brothers, Anthony and Theodore Kosmalski.
Rose’s family would like to thank her friends that stood by her the last year and a half while she was ill, especially the Houtz family.
Funeral services were private with interment in the Riverview Cemetery, Northumberland.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland.