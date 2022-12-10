Rose Marie (Bellezza) Wheeland, 83, of Sunbury, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Dec. 9, 2022.
Rose was born in Freeland, PA, a daughter of the late Rocco and Elizabeth (McBrairty) Bellezza. On June 10, 1961, she married Seth Palmer Wheeland, who preceded her in death on March 23, 2022.
She is survived by daughter Mary Cleo Wheeland Rushen and son-in-law Steven Frank Rushen and sister, Geraldine (Bellezza) Gordon. Additionally, she is survived by several nieces and nephews, including nieces Susan Stein and husband Alan, Elizabeth Ann Gordon, Gail Moreno, Susie Loft and husband Stan, and Mary Bushey and husband Chess; and nephews Chris Wheeland and wife Sue and Terry Wheeland and wife Deborah.
Rose was a 1960 graduate of the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing and a 1966 graduate of College Misericordia. Rose practiced nursing at Danville State Hospital as an Assistant Director and later as Director of Nursing, until her retirement in 1999.
Rose was an active member of her community and could be found providing neighbors with a home-cooked meal or medical assistance on any given day. Rose was a longtime member of Soroptimist International where she notably participated in the selection process for women’s scholarships. Rose maintained an active church life contributing her time to support many parish projects at St. Monica Catholic Church, most recently serving as Eucharistic Minister to those unable to attend Mass.
The viewing will be held at St. Monica Catholic Church, 109 Market St., Sunbury, on Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 10 to 10:50 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with Father Fred Wangwe AJ as celebrant.
Interment in Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Freeland will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Monica Catholic Church, 109 Market St., Sunbury, PA 17801.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.