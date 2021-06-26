After tumbling and falling just after the start of the 110-meter hurdles semifinals in the 2019 state track and field championships, then-freshman Jake Rose could console himself knowing that he would have three more years to earn that coveted state medal.
Then Rose also lost his chance to compete as a sophomore when the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association canceled the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now left with two seasons to reach the top of the podium at Shippensburg University, Rose went all out in 2021. The Southern Columbia High School star not only won one, but four state medals.
Even more impressive, he earned three golds and silver, helping to lead the Tigers to the school’s first PIAA Class 2A team track and field championship.
In recognition of his outstanding performances in Shippensburg and throughout the season, Rose is named The Daily Item’s Boys Track Athlete of the Year.
Two years after his misfortune in Shippensburg, Rose culminated one of the greatest seasons, among many, in Southern Columbia program history by racing to gold medals in both the 110-meter high hurdles and the 300 intermediate hurdles and helped his 4x100 relay team (along with Gavin Garcia, Jake Davis and Braeden Wisloski) win gold.
Rose fell short of a fourth gold when his 4x400 team, with the same teammates, finished a strong second to District 2 Riverside.
Rose, son of Joe and Anita Rose, admitted moments after that final race that, while knowing the odds against it, he really wanted to get the fourth gold.
He wanted to be the first from Southern to accomplish that.
Noting that the four had run so many races already that day when they lined up for the 4x400, he knew they would give it their all.
He said he was proud of how they responded, especially Garcia, who had run an open 400 not long before the relay.
“He ran a fantastic leg but (Riverside anchor Colby Belczyk) ran a 48-second split,” Rose said. “There wasn‘t much he could do. We needed a lead to beat that other team, and we all had a long day.”
Tom Donlan, Southern’s first-year coach, said, “What a day for the four of them to put that together, that was really impressive.”
Of Rose, Donlan said, “He really put a lot of effort and training in to get stronger. He had a true focus and a strong desire.”
Donlan, who had been an assistant coach in the area for more than 20 years (and at Southern for the last 17), said, “It’s great to have a young guy having such a passion for track. He’s a heck of an athlete overall, and he is taking his talent and maximizing it.”
Rose said he tried to brush aside thoughts of the 2019 setback, and he was proud of what he accomplished this year.
“It put a little more fire behind the gates when I was ready to run, and it made me exceed my expectations in a way,” he said.
Not only was he bigger (by 25 pounds) and stronger this year, Rose said he was also more technical.
Donlan said that Rose’s maturity and mindset from going to the state meet as a freshman played a huge part in his success this year, despite not having a 2020 season.
“His growth helped, but Jake just took (the state meet experience) all in and his drive increased tremendously, to do extra work and to really become a student of the sport, learning and taking in everything he could get from everywhere,” Donlan said.
Rather than rest on his laurels, Rose continues to compete in high level 110 hurdles events this summer.
He won the AAU Region 2 Qualifier for age 17-18 at Millersville University last week with a 14.50. This week he is competing in the East Coast Championships in Edison, N.J. Next week, he heads to Eugene, Ore., to compete in the National Scholastic Athletics Foundation Outdoor Nationals. He qualified for that competition with his winning 14.10 in last month’s District 4 meet in Williamsport.
When his summer track season is over, there will be no rest for Rose — weary or not — as he will reunite with his Tiger football teammates to prepare for their quest for a record 11th state title.
Rose, a wide receiver/cornerback, is not only committed to helping his football team win for two more years, but he plans to compete in indoor track during the winter to “try to win a state title there.”