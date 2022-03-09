Rosella M. Predix, 91, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Watsontown Health and Rehabilitation.
Born May 2, 1930, in Lewisburg, she was a daughter of the late Slifer and Ariana (Mann) Bennage.
Earlier in life, Rosella worked for the former JPM Company, Lewisburg.
Rosella was a member of the Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene, where she loved to help at various events. She also volunteered at the Little Learners Preschool as a Grandma with the children.
She enjoyed camping and scrapbooking.
She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Jeffery L. and Kelly Predix of Watsontown and Henry and Susan Predix of Mifflinburg; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, two sisters, Donna Grey of New Columbia and Audrey Wagner of Florida; and one brother, Curt Bennage of Milton.
Family and friends are invited to the visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at the Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene, 12 Market St., Mifflinburg, where a memorial service will be held at 11 with Pastor Wayne S. Krell officiating.
Interment will be private in Mifflinburg Cemetery.
To share in Rosella‘s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.